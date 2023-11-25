Lakers News: Stephen Curry Names Shaquille O’Neal As Someone He Wishes He Could Play With

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry revolutionized the game of basketball with incredible shooting ability and his unlimited range, being able to shoot from anywhere on the court. Curry is now considered by many as one of the best point guards the NBA has ever seen in the discussion with Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Regardless, Curry has forged himself an impressive resume with four championships and is looking to cash in on one or two more before he calls it a career. Being 35-years-old, similar to LeBron James, Curry has shown no fall-off in terms of level of play and lethal shooting ability.

A common hypothetical regarding some of the top stars in today’s game is if they played in a different era of basketball. For someone like Curry, it would be intriguing to see how he played during the 90s which was slower, more physical and the 3-point shot wasn’t as prevalent. Curry named three NBA legends that he wished he could’ve played with, one being Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“My top three, obviously [Michael] Jordan, [Shaquille O’Neal] and I’d probably say Hakeem Olajuwon,” Curry said to NBC Sports Bay Area in the latest “Dubs Talk” episode. “I’d like to play with all three of those guys, because I think with Jordan, we all just want to see it up close and personal. And then I think pick-and-roll with me and Hakeem or me and Shaq would be pretty much unstoppable.”

O’Neal is was a physical specimen and was the most dominant big men to ever play in the association. Curry talked about O’Neal’s physical nature as something he wishes he could do:

“Probably physically dominating,” Curry said. “It’s just such the opposite of my experience on the court. I’ve dunked a couple of times, but like to have somebody like, (Curry smacks his right hand down to his left), they call it ‘Mouse in the House’ and you can just post up and understand as soon as I catch it, this guy behind me has no chance. “That’d be an out-of-body experience, for sure. So I’ve seen the Shaq highlights, I want to break some backboards every once in a while. That’d be fun.”

It would be a sight to see with a Curry and Shaq pick-and-roll, which would be impossible to guard due to the generational talent those two possess. There are not a lot of physical big men in the NBA today, so it would be intriguing as well to see how O’Neal would perform.

Curry has had some stacked Warriors teams throughout their championship runs, featuring the 73-9 team in the 2015-16 season and then joining forces with Kevin Durant. To see Curry with either of those three legends would definitely be something to behold.

Magic Johnson shuts down GOAT point guard debate with Curry

The greatest point guard of all-time has been a debate that is heating up due to Curry’s success throughout his career. However, Magic Johnson shuts that down the discussion, believing he still holds that title and using stats to defend his case.

