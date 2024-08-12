Lakers News: Steve Kerr A LeBron James ‘Fan For Life’ After Coaching Him On Team USA

Without a doubt, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ biggest rival throughout his career has been the Golden State Warriors. For the better part of a decade now, LeBron has battled the Stephen Curry-led squad in numerous intense clashes including four straight NBA Finals and Warriors coach Steve Kerr has spent many years trying to figure out the best way to contain the all-time great.

But the 2024 Olympics in Paris offered something completely different as James was able to team with Curry on Team USA, which was coached by Kerr. After so many years of being on opposing sides, Kerr was finally able to have LeBron at his disposal and it is something the Warriors coach is extremely grateful for.

Kerr spoke after LeBron and Curry led Team USA to the Gold medal over France, calling it a blessing to be able to coach the Lakers star after all these years, via ESPN:

“What a blessing to coach him finally after all these years of coaching against him and trying to figure out how to beat him. To watch him up close, I’ve said this these past few weeks. Just to see his approach, to see his professionalism, how coachable he is. Then, of course, how gifted he is at everything. At every part of the game he seems to have mastered. I’m thrilled to have been able to coach him these last six weeks. I’m a LeBron fan for life.”

What James was able to do in these Olympics at the age of 39 was truly remarkable. On arguably the most talented basketball team ever assembled, it was LeBron who emerged as the leader and best player for Team USA throughout the Olympics. He, along with Curry, came through when it mattered most in the semifinals and final with the Lakers star being named 2024 Olympics Basketball MVP.

As Kerr said, to be able to witness everything that James does on a daily basis just adds another level of appreciation to one of the greatest players ever. The feeling Kerr had of benefitting from LeBron’s greatness as opposed to suffering from it had to be unlike anything.

LeBron James and Lakers to face Stephen Curry and Warriors on Christmas Day

For as much respect was gained between LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr during their time together with Team USA at the Olympics this summer, that won’t lead to any less intensity when they are back on opposite sides during the NBA season.

And they will all face off on the NBA’s marquee day as LeBron will lead the Lakers on the road to take on Curry and the Warriors on Christmas Day.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!