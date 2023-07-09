Lakers News: Steve Kerr Has High Praise For Austin Reaves Ahead Of 2023 FIBA World Cup

Austin Reaves’ story is one that basketball fans can resonate with as he went from undrafted guard to key contributor for the Los Angeles Lakers in the postseason.

Reaves emerged as the Lakers’ third-best player in the playoffs and led the team to several thrilling wins. Even though it was first time playing in such important games, Reaves never shied away from the moments and even seemed to relish the pressure that comes with postseason basketball.

His successful run in the playoffs led to an invite to play for Team USA in the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. Team USA will be coached by Steve Kerr and he had high praise for Reaves, via Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints:

“After watching him kick our butt for six straight games in the Western Conference semis, it was a pretty easy choice. Austin is one of the rising young players in this league. What you look for in FIBA is versatility. You want size defensively and the ability to switch and guard multiple positions, and then you want playmaking. You want guys who make shots but also put the ball on the floor and are good passers. “Austin just, to me, he’s a basketball player. He’s a guy who impacts winning at a really high level. His story is pretty amazing given that he was undrafted two years ago and now here he is, playing for Team USA and being one of the Lakers’ top three players. But it’s not an accident.”

Reaves gave the Golden State Warriors headaches with his two-way play in the postseason, but now Kerr gets the chance to coach him instead of game planning for him. The Lakers guard will likely come off the bench but should still have a role on the team as another scorer and playmaker.

Although Team USA lacks international experience, there is plenty of star power outside Reaves that includes Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton and Brandon Ingram. The young roster should be considered a favorite to medal, though fans will have to wait and see until later in the summer to see how things pan out.

Austin Reaves was Rob Pelinka’s first call in free agency

It’s been a good summer for Reaves, who not only received an invite to play for Team USA but also re-signed with the Lakers on a four-year deal. Rob Pelinka revealed that Reaves was the front office’s first call when free agency officially began, making good on his promise to prioritize keeping the young core.

