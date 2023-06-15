Lakers News: Stu Lantz Named 2023 L.A. Area Emmy Governors Award Recipient

For many generations now, there has been one constant in terms of broadcasting for the Los Angeles Lakers and that is Stu Lantz. Becoming the color commentator in 1987, Lantz has leant his voice to some of the biggest moments in the history of the Lakers franchise.

Lantz has picked up his share of accolades over the years being named best television color commentator by the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Association seven different times. He was also inducted into the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018. And now Lantz is set to receive another well deserved accolade to add to the bunch.

It was announced that Lantz will receive the 75th Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award for his contributions in broadcasting, via Lakers Twitter:

Congratulations to Stu Lantz on receiving the 2023 Governor’s Award due to his contributions to broadcast television ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/HsLTf3WTZu — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 15, 2023

The Governors Award is presented to a person or organization who has made an outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television as well as a substantial contribution to the greater Los Angeles area. Lantz undoubtedly fits that description with all he has done in his storied career.

Chair of the Television Academy Frank Scherma praised Lantz after the announcement was made, via Lakers.com:

“For 36 seasons, Stu has served Los Angeles and Lakers fans across the globe with his vast knowledge, skill and passion for basketball,” said Frank Scherma, chair of the Television Academy. “His long career in broadcasting is a testament to both his professionalism and immense popularity, and we are thrilled to recognize him for his contributions to our television community.”

Lantz is the fourth Southern California sports broadcaster to receive the award joining his old partner Chick Hearn, who was recognized in 2001, legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully in 1991 and Los Angeles Kings broadcaster Bob Miller, who received the award in 2016.

Lakers exploring trade scenarios for No. 17 pick

The legendary Stu Lantz will be continuing his work next season with a Lakers team that will surely have some new faces, perhaps being added through the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. The Lakers have the 17th overall pick, but there are some rumblings that they could look to move it.

Recent reports suggest that the Lakers are exploring possible trade scenarios for their first round pick, particularly with teams that have multiple picks. It looks like the Lakers could be seriously looking to add some talent and depth through the draft this summer.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!