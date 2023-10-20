Lakers News: Suns’ Frank Vogel Calls LeBron James & Kevin Durant ‘Iconic Players’

The final preseason game for the Los Angeles Lakers came against a fellow Western Conference contender in the Phoenix Suns.

Like the Lakers, the Suns had a busy offseason adding to a star-studded roster and could very well win the championship this year if everything breaks right. Although Los Angeles ended up losing the matchup, there were still some positive takeaways.

Anthony Davis’ two-way dominance sticks out, but LeBron James also showed that he’s fully past the foot injury that gave him trouble in the postseason. James looked much more like himself on the floor and is in line for another strong season.

Los Angeles and Phoenix will square off again next week during the 2023-24 season and Frank Vogel discussed what it’ll look like to see James play against Kevin Durant again.

“Just two iconic figures in the game of basketball today and forever will be two iconic figures in the game of basketball,” Vogel said. “Basically dominated this generation in different ways, so it has been something that the fans have missed out on since it’s been that long since they’ve shared a court together. So I’m excited to see them out there together.”

James and Durant haven’t played each other in a game that counted since 2018 due to various injuries to both superstars. Their rivalry is one of the best ones in the league currently, and fans will finally get treated to seeing them compete against one another come next week.

Both the Lakers and Suns are counting on their respective stars to lead them to a championship, and it almost feels like the two teams are destined to meet in the playoffs at some point. James and Durant have already beaten each other in the NBA Finals, and the league and its fans are surely hoping that they get to see the two greats clash again en route to another title.

Austin Reaves wants to tell his kids he won championship with LeBron James

As James gets older, his window for winning another championship feels like it’s going to close soon which means Los Angeles must do everything it can to get back to the Finals. The current version of the roster might be the deepest and most talented since James arrived and it could represent his last chance to add a fifth ring to his collection.

Austin Reaves has been determined to win a championship and wants to be able to tell his future kids that he won a ring playing alongside James.

