Lakers News: Suns’ Kevin Durant Believes LeBron James’ Longevity Is Standard For Greatness

LeBron James has truly stood the test of time with his ability to maintain his high level of play in his 21st season in the NBA. Despite being 39-years-old, James still wants to win championships and the Los Angeles Lakers remain committed to that goal.

The four-time champion has played in 49 out of the 56 games so far this season, another testament to how he takes care of his body to maintain this level play. James remains a dominant and physical force, so only missing seven games is remarkable and L.A. will need that down this final stretch of the season.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who has shared many iconic battles with James, believes that his 20-plus year career is the standard when it comes to greatness, via Boardroom on Bleacher Report:

“When you’re 39 in your 20th year, then like half your life has been in the league and you’ve played against like 40% of the players that’s ever played in the league, it’s just like that longevity has to mean something. That has to be a standard. I truly appreciate somebody who has been in that shit for a long time. You don’t get it until you hit like 15, 16 years in the league. How hard it is to wake up every day knowing what you know and still come to work and still having to mesh with other people that are just experiencing this for the first time or don’t know as much as you know. And you still get up and want to work as hard as you can to be the best teammate… That’s greatness to me and that’s why I appreciate Bron. And that I overlooked and underestimated when it comes to him, his enthusiasm and love for the game of basketball. And it’s that simple.”

Durant is now in his 16th season and knows how mentally and physically taxing the game is, especially with someone like James who has experienced a lot of mileage in his career specifically in the postseason. For someone who has been a rival of LeBron’s for many years, it is cool to see Durant show him this type of respect.

This absurd longevity is remarkable and plays a role in the GOAT debate between James and Michael Jordan. No one in the league experienced a career close to LeBron’s and it can be assumed it will not happen again.

LeBron James ’50-50′ on wanting a farewell tour

After the Lakers were swept in the Western Conference Finals last year, James seriously contemplated retirement for the first time. While he ultimately returned, as he nears the end of his career, the 39-year-old is ’50-50′ on wanting a farewell tour for his final season.

