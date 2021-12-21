Lakers News: Talen Horton-Tucker & Dwight Howard Clear Health & Safety Protocols

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that both Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard have cleared health and safety protocols and will be available to play on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns.

The team also announced that Austin Reaves and radio analyst Mychal Thompson, who are still in protocols, are scheduled to fly back to L.A. from Minneapolis on Tuesday, although Frank Vogel and Kent Bazemore are both still quarantining in Chicago.

Getting two starters back in time for Tuesday’s matchup against the Suns represents some much-needed good news for the Lakers, who just returned home after a 1-2 road trip in which they were severely shorthanded.

Having Howard, in particular, back in the lineup is huge for L.A. given their lack of depth in the frontcourt. With Howard and protocols and Anthony Davis recently suffering a sprained MCL, DeAndre Jordan was the only true big man on the roster the last couple of games.

With that, the Lakers really struggled on the glass, so it will be good to get back Howard as well as Horton-Tucker, who is a good rebounder for a guard given his wingspan.

As of Tuesday morning, Reaves, Bazemore, Malik Monk and Avery Bradley all have yet to clear protocols and will remain out for L.A.

The team did bring in some reinforcements though thanks to the NBA’s new rules. They already signed Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract and reports indicate they plan to do the same with another familiar face in Jemerrio Jones.

Lakers signing Mason Jones to two-way contract

The Lakers are also planning on making another roster move as it has been reported that they are signing guard Mason Jones of the South Bay Lakers to a two-way contract.

That would require them cutting one of their current two-way players in Chaundee Brow or Jay Huff though so the move is yet to be made official.

