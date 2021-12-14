Lakers News: Talen Horton-Tucker Enters NBA’s Health And Safety Protocols

The Los Angeles Lakers were dealt another blow on Tuesday ahead of their three-game road trip. Guard Talen Horton-Tucker has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, which resulted in the team canceling practice ahead of the team’s flight to Dallas and the 21-year-old being ruled out for the matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

LeBron James was the last player for the Lakers to be put into the league’s health and safety protocols, which turned into a bit of a fiasco resulting in the four-time NBA champion missing the team’s game against the Sacramento Kings. James was livid with the way things were handled with the situation after it was determined that it was a false positive.

As for Horton-Tucker, the young guard missing games couldn’t come at a worse time for him as he’s started to come on strong as of late. He’s coming off an impressive performance against the Orlando Magic in which he scored 19 points and recorded a career-high six steals to help the team notch their 15th win of the season and go two games above .500.

Horton-Tucker continues to progress as one of the Lakers’ best defenders while also providing a spark on offense, with his unique ability to get to the basket at will.

Along with Horton-Tucker set to miss the showdown with Luka Doncic’s Mavericks on Wednesday, Anthony Davis’ status remains uncertain. The Lakers’ leading scorer is currently listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game after missing the last two games with knee soreness.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!