Lakers News: Talen Horton-Tucker Suspended For Altercation In Win Over Raptors; Montrezl Harrell Fined

The NBA has announced Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has been suspended for one game following an altercation in the 110-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

The 20-year-old didn’t partake in the first-quarter clash between Dennis Schroder and OG Anunoby, which resulted in the ejection of the latter and Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell. Anunoby grabbed Schroder by his leg and flipped him to the ground with 2:24 left to play in the period.

Moments before, Pascal Siakam stole the ball from Wesley Matthews and launched a long pass to the 23-year-old forward for a lay-up. As Anunoby tried to make the basket, Schroder fouled the Brit, who fell to the ground before tangling up the German in his arms.

Horton-Tucker, who was off the floor, left the bench area as the incident was unfolding, earning him the suspension. Toronto’s DeAndre’ Bembry and Fred VanVleet will also miss one game each for the same offense.

In addition, Anunoby has been fined $30,000 for initiating the scuffle. Harrell will pay $20,000 for engaging in the incident and pushing away Raptors wingman Gary Trent Jr.

The 27-year-old Lakers forward disputed his ejection after the game. “My teammate committed a foul. He held the guy up so he didn’t hurt himself and the guy reacted by sweeping his leg from up under him…” he explained.

“That’s uncalled for and I went over there to defend my teammate just like I would do any other time. That’s not the way you do things… It’s wrong. I don’t really think I did anything wrong to be ejected, but it is what it is.”

Horton-Tucker ended the last three games in double digits, averaging 16 points. He will miss the Lakers’ game on Thursday night against the Miami Heat.

Andre Drummond, Ben McLemore available for Heat clash

Horton-Tucker’s suspension paves the way for Ben McLemore to make his Lakers debut in the game against the Heat. Head coach Frank Vogel has confirmed the 28-year-old will be available for the clash after signing with L.A. on Tuesday.

Vogel also said Andre Drummond will return from his toe injury he sustained in his first game in the purple and gold jersey, the 112-97 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on March 31.

