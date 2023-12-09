Lakers News: Taurean Prince Discusses Improved Offensive Rhythm

Los Angeles Lakers starting forward Taurean Prince has had an up and down start to the 2023-24 campaign. He has had games where he looked to be everything the Lakers wanted and more when they signed him to a one-year contract this offseason, and games where it looked as though his time as a starter could be coming to an end. But head coach Darvin Ham has stuck by him, and the results are starting to come around.

Prince’s last six games have seen him explode from beyond the arc, shooting 53.3% from deep while averaging 9.5 points per game. He’s seen his minutes decrease from 30.4 in his first 15 games to 27.1 in his last six, but his production and efficiency have increased noticeably.

The Lakers forward gave his take as to what is causing that improved efficiency and rhythm on the offensive end.

“I think just staying consistent in my work, trusting it, being available for my teammates, staying locked in defensively. I think that’s kind of activating my offense right now.”

Ham went into greater detail on Prince’s recent success. He spoke about the general improved rhythm from increased familiarity before transitioning to what Prince specifically has done well for L.A.

“Totally. You go through that process when you add new pieces to the mix,” Ham said. “Guys have to learn each other. Even the guys you bring back have to relearn each other. People get better in different areas of their game. But in terms of TP specifically, he’s just a pro’s pro. He is a savvy veteran. Really entering the prime of his career, his physicality, his energy, his shooting ability. When he wasn’t making shots early on, I was not worried. I wanted him to keep shooting because I know what he’s capable of.

“Again, the physicality that he’s brought to our squad and his consistency and being available is definitely sort of like a security blanket in some aspects. He’s going to continue to grow and mature in his role, and we’re damn happy to have him on our team,” Ham said. “He’s definitely going to continue making shots. But he’s always going to try to defend. He’s always going to try to rebound, do the little things, and he’s always going to try to be a positive source of encouragement for his teammates and his team as a whole.”

Prince’s place in the starting lineup — for much of the season — seemed as though it would come to an end when Jarred Vanderbilt ultimately made his return. But with the way Prince has been playing, perhaps his spot with the starters is as secure as anyone else’s.

Lakers undecided on raising banner if they win In-Season Tournament

While the Lakers still have a tough matchup ahead against the Indiana Pacers in the Finals of the In-Season Tournament, discussions have already begun as to whether or not L.A. will raise a banner to celebrate a championship in the tournament.

Reportedly, L.A. is undecided, as they have historically only hung banners for NBA championships and nothing else.

