Lakers News: Taurean Prince Explains Why He Has Been In Great Rhythm Recently

The Los Angeles Lakers brought in Taurean Prince this offseason to provide the team with a reliable 3-and-D wing to help stretch the floor. While there was a bit of a slump earlier on in the year, Prince has been absolutely scorching as of late.

Over the last 10 games, Prince is averaging 13 points on 45.3 percent from 3-point range. He has made multiple 3-pointers in eight consecutive games, reaching double-figure points in seven of those games and has turned into the Lakers’ most reliable outside shooter.

When asked what has helped him find his rhythm and get his jumper back on track, Prince credited his teammates encouraging him, as well as his own standards.

“Just being available for those guys that we run the offense through, I think that’s the main thing,” Prince said. “Trying to stay consistent as someone that they can rely on. Then holding myself to the standards that I hold myself to.

“I think that combined is why I’m in a good place right now and then obviously my teammates coming in just stressing me to continue to have that mentality of catching and shooting. With all those factors involved, it’s kind of hard not to feel free and play how you want to to be able to do your job at the highest level when you got everybody backing you.”

Playing off LeBron James and Anthony Davis will always allow for some open shots and having players of that caliber constantly in your ear telling you to shoot has to inspire confidence. It’s now paying off for Prince after a rough stretch in which he shot just 29.3 percent from deep in November.

That play has also led to an increase in minutes as Prince is currently averaging a career-high with the Lakers, but he made it clear that is not affecting him physically at all.

“I’m feeling good,” Prince added. “I got a great team around me, we all do individually as far as the people they put in place to help us recover and get ready to play the games. But my legs feel fine.

“They’re fine, it’s just part of it. That’s why we do what we do, that’s why we get paid what we get paid. If it’s 48 [minutes] then cool, if it’s 20 then cool. My job is to be ready and do my job when I’m between the lines.”

As important as the stars are, a team can not succeed without its role players being excellent at their job and Prince has been outstanding in his role on the Lakers as of late, and that should continue going forward.

Taurean Prince: Lakers must do their jobs better regardless of lineups

Prince has been a starter all season long and deservedly so, but head coach Darvin Ham has continued to tinker with the lineups and rotations all season long, recently making a big change to the starters. But as far as Prince is concerned, everyone on the Lakers needs to do their job better regardless of the lineups.

“Whatever lineup is out there, I like. I like everybody on the team, whatever position they’re in. At the end of the day, we all got to come in and do our jobs no matter if it’s starting the game or coming off the bench.”

