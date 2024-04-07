Lakers News: Taurean Prince Had ‘More Focus’ Playing Against Cavaliers

With the impact that Taurean Prince has had on the Los Angeles Lakers this season, it might be easy to forget that this is Prince’s fifth team in eight seasons. Prince has been on a long, winding NBA journey, and it has led him to be a hugely meaningful role player for the likely Play-In Tournament-bound Lakers in 2024. He was a starter for much of the season but has found success in a bench role, especially in games like Saturday’s against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Prince finished with 18 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc on Saturday afternoon, helping the Lakers defeat the Cavaliers with ease and move into the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. Prince was a game-high plus-26 in 21 minutes in the victory. And with Prince’s early journeyman status, fans may not remember that Prince spent half a season with the Cavaliers in 2021.

Prince was dealt to the Cavaliers from the Brooklyn Nets as part of the four-team trade that landed the Cavaliers Jarrett Allen. In that offseason, the Cavaliers decided they didn’t need Prince as a part of their equation, dealing him to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Ricky Rubio.

The Lakers forward got the chance to shine against his former team, and while that may not have been at the forefront of his mind, he says it’s natural that he showed a little more intensity.

“Man, I mean, obviously the team that you feel like you could have helped and then went a new direction,” Prince said. “I don’t blame them, but always keep it in the back of my mind. Was I thinking about that today? No, but I think it’s a natural thing. When you see the colors you used to play in, it brings a little bit more focus.”

Prince played a major role in helping the Lakers win their fourth straight game and ninth in their last 10 outings. And, of course, Prince has moved on from the way the Cavaliers quickly moved away from him, but he did admit that it brings a little extra focus when he plays against them.

The Cavaliers have found great success over the last few seasons, but Prince could have easily been a part of that. Instead, he gets to help the Lakers as they make a final push to end the season.

Anthony Davis: Lakers are having fun

Lakers star Anthony Davis spoke about the team’s turnaround after their victory against the Cavaliers. And Davis believes the biggest difference is that they are finally having fun playing alongside one another, and the results are following.