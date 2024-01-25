Lakers News: Taurean Prince & Jarred Vanderbilt Praise D’Angelo Russell For Recent Play

The past couple of weeks have not been easy for the Los Angeles Lakers, but especially D’Angelo Russell, who has found himself in plenty of trade rumors.

Since being reinserted into the starting lineup though, Russell is in a nice rhythm, averaging 22.9 points and 6.6 assists on 51.3% from the field and 46.6% from 3-point range. After some offensive struggles in December, Russell seems to have found himself again.

In the last four games, the 27-year-old has put up 20 or more points on efficient shooting. When Russell is clicking offensively, it takes the Lakers to another level as it gives opponents another player to worry about alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

When asked about Russell’s recent play, Taurean Prince spoke on how happy he is for his teammate who he also played with in Minnesota.

“Great rhythm. Obviously as a point guard, you’re able to touch and feel the ball often, so to be able to do that I’m sure is great for him,” Prince said. “And then his decision making has been great, whether it’s shooting or passing. So happy for him, for sure. Good for him.”

Finding that third consistent scorer for L.A. is a massive part of their success and what will solidify themselves as a championship contender. Jarred Vanderbilt believes when Russell is aggressive, it helps out everybody on the team.

“Just his aggressiveness. Him being aggressive, it helps out everybody. Throughout the game they started blitzing him and it created opportunities for everybody else,” Vanderbilt said. “An aggressive DLo is better for everybody so like I said, we encourage him to be aggressive and just keep making plays for him and for others.”

It must have been hard for Russell to accept his benching after some offensive struggles, but it is good to him return to form since getting back in the starting lineup. When he has it going, the 6’3″ guard is hard to contain and the Lakers need that with regularity.

As the trade rumors continue to swirl leading up to the trade deadline, Russell has maintained a professional attitude and knows what he has to do to pick up wins consistently. If L.A. wants to get back in the playoff mix, Russell needs to be a catalyst for that push.

Darvin Ham commends D’Angelo Russell for staying professional despite trade rumors

While this is not Russell’s first rodeo when it comes to being in trade rumors, to see his play go up a notch is encouraging. Head coach Darvin Ham commends Russell for staying professional despite these rumors, which he has done very well with up to this point.

