Lakers Rumors: Florida Forward Alex Fudge Signed To Exhibit-10 Contract As Undrafted Free Agent

The 2023 NBA Draft is in the books, but that doesn’t mean the work is over for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team kept both of their selections at 17 and 40 and has already made a couple of two-way signings following the draft as well.

But the front office worked out a number of different prospects over the past few weeks, some of whom can be used to fill out their Summer League team and training camp roster.

The first of those players coming aboard is Florida forward Alex Fudge, whom the team signed to an Exhibit-10 contract, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

The Lakers are signing Alex Fudge – a 6-9 forward out of Florida – to an Exhibit-10 deal, sources told ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 23, 2023

An Exhibit-10 contract is a one-year minimum deal that allows the team to bring a player into training camp and usually includes a bonus for the player to remain with the franchise’s G League affiliate if they are cut.

Fudge is an intriguing athlete who plays very hard and has a ton of potential on the defensive side of the ball, but needs a lot of work on offense. He averaged 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game last season as a sophomore, shooting just 39.7% from the field on less than six shots per game and only 22.9% from 3-point range.

At 6-foot-8 and with his athletic skillset, the Lakers feel Fudge is worth taking the chance on and possibly developing him into a contributor. There is always a need for athletic forwards who can defend multiple positions at a high level. The Lakers have a great track record of developing prospects and this could be a great project.

Lakers sign Colin Castleton, D’Moi Hodge to two-way contracts

Even following the conclusion of the draft, there were still some talented names available and the Lakers moved quickly to swoop up a couple players on two-way contracts who they viewed highly.

Florida center Colin Castleton is one of the best rim protectors in all of college basketball who has averaged 2.5 blocks per game over the last three seasons, including an SEC-leading 3.0 last year. He is also a solid interior scorer who averaged 16 points per game and has solid potential as a two-way big.

Then, D’Moi Hodge is a scoring guard who averaged 14.7 points per game last year at Missouri while also knocking down 40% from 3-point range. He is also a top notch defender who averaged 2.6 steals per game last year.

Teams are now allowed three two-way contracts, the Lakers’ third will be Cole Swider after signing a two-year deal last summer.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!