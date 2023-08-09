Lakers News: Team USA Coach Steve Kerr Describes Austin Reaves As A ‘Connector’

Many will be looking for Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves to take another step in his development next season and playing with Team USA this summer will certainly help with that. Reaves gets to play with the likes of All-Stars Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram and Tyrese Haliburton on a team coached by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Some may view Reaves as not being deserving to be on a Team USA roster, even for something like the World Cup, but Kerr has regularly spoken highly on the Lakers guard and what he brings to the team. And now that practices have been going on, that remains the case.

Kerr recently discussed how Reaves fits in with the team and the coach spoke on Reaves’ abilities allowing him to fit in any lineup, calling him a connector, via HoopJab:

“He fits in wherever we put him; that’s the beauty of Austin,” Kerr said. “He’s a connector. He’s a hell of a basketball player. He’s physical, shoots and passes it. Just so poised out there all the time. He’s a guy who enhances any lineup that he plays with. “… Just feel, vision, awareness, and understanding of the game,” said Kerr of what makes Reaves a “connector.” “The ball just goes to the right spot, the right cut is made. Austin made a play yesterday where he made a drive and kick; he was kind of behind the defense, and he worked completely behind the defense, flashed kind of in the middle of the paint, caught it and swung it through. He had feel; you have to have awareness to make a play like that. So connectors are guys who make those types of plays, and the game just makes sense, and you end up getting open shots.”

Kerr provides a very accurate description of what Reaves has already shown with the Lakers. His ability to shoot, pass and handle the ball allows him to fill different roles depending on what the team needs. Additionally, he is a high IQ player who can operate with or without the ball and seems to always be in the right position to make the right play.

The international game is a bit different from the NBA style and often times players who star in the league can struggle. But Reaves’ skillset makes him someone who could play a big role for Kerr and Team USA, just as he will for the Lakers once the season begins.

Austin Reaves excited to play with former Lakers wing Brandon Ingram

Reaves has the opportunity to team with and pick up things from some of the best players in the NBA during his time with Team USA and the Lakers guard plans on taking advantage.

When asked which player he was most excited to team with, Reaves said it was former Lakers wing Brandon Ingram, noting how he is never rushed on the court and just always gets to his spots.

