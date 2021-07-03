Lakers News: The Shop Releases Clip With LeBron James And Bugs Bunny Ahead Of Space Jam 2

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is taking full advantage of his connections to Hollywood as he has been active in recent weeks promoting his new film, “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

The film is set to release on July 16, and anticipation is sky-high as the sequel will surely entertain fans of the original “Space Jam” movie. James spoke candidly about his relationship to “Space Jam” and how much he is looking forward to releasing it to fans who may or may not be familiar with the universe.

Aside from “Space Jam,” James and Uninterrupted’s “The Shop” has also been a commercial success and the two programs decided to collaborate to promote the upcoming movie via Uninterrupted:

When a rabbit brings a new meaning to the word GOAT 🐐 Catch @KingJames and @mavcarter as they sit down with Bugs in this never before seen clip from The Shop: Uninterrupted 💈 pic.twitter.com/sdXlWxjWUk — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) July 2, 2021

In the hilarious sit down between James, Maverick Carter, and Bugs Bunny, the trio discuss what it was like to play together in “Space Jam,” where Bugs Bunny also sparks a “GOAT” debate between himself and James. The two continue to banter about catchphrases, and later, Bugs Bunny proposes a six-part documentary about his rise to basketball stardom.

It is clever and highly comedic marketing from the “Space Jam” team and only builds more hype around its release. Even though the Los Angeles Lakers were bounced out of the first round, James continues to win off the court, and the film will surely deliver.

Space Jam mural erected in Los Angeles

Murals can be found in and around all over Los Angeles, and with “Space Jam: A New Legacy” about to hit theatres, artist Jonas Never paid tribute to the film with a beautiful mural in Venice Beach, CA.

A splitting image of James is depicted along with his co-stars such as Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and Daffy Duck, and it is truly a sight to see. Never has done several other beautiful pieces of work in the Los Angeles community, but this might arguably be his best one.