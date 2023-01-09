Lakers News: Thomas Bryant Believes He & Anthony Davis Playing Together Would Be ‘Special’

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed center Thomas Bryant this past offseason, the thought was that his ability to stretch the floor would be a nice complement to Anthony Davis in the frontcourt.

Davis has typically not wanted to play center and while the Lakers have paired him with other big men in the past, none have had the ideal skillset that Bryant possesses.

Through the first portion of the season though, Davis has played exclusively at center. Bryant has served as his backup, taking on a starting role when Davis went down with a foot injury last month.

Bryant has thrived since Davis went down, averaging 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 68.1% from the field and 55% from 3-point range over his last 13 games.

After his most recent performance against the Sacramento Kings, Bryant was asked if he has envisioned what he and Davis can look like on the court together, via NBA.com:

“Of course, I’ll always think of that. Just to be able to incorporate him in my skillset as well, I feel like it’s gonna be a great approach to the game of basketball. But for right now, I just can’t think too much ahead about that right now. I just have to focus on the next game, and the next game, and the next game after that until our superstar is back. For me, I always think about it, try to not get to ahead of it but I know it would be special right there I feel like. But for me, I just have to stay consistent and be level-headed and just worry about the next one.”

It makes sense that Bryant wouldn’t want to get ahead of himself even if Davis is beginning his ramp up process and could be back in a couple of weeks.

As far as his recent play though, which has arguably been the best stretch of Bryant’s career, he believes it’s just the beginning:

“I would say it would be just the start of it. For myself personally, I’m happy to get the opportunity to play with these guys and also have the opportunity to play with one of the best players of all time. To be able to go out there and perform like I am right now, it’s a blessing. I’m not taking that for granted. It’s really heartfelt to be able to perform like this when I couldn’t do that in Washington. So I really do take that with appreciation and consideration of what my teammates are doing for me.”

The Lakers have gotten tremendous value out of Bryant after signing him to a minimum contract. With how much success he has had in the starting lineup, it will be interesting to see if Darvin Ham decides to keep him there alongside Davis when the Lakers star is able to return.

James has had ‘visions’ of Davis and Bryant playing together in front court

Bryant is not the only one that has thought about what he and Davis can look like on the court together as James also recently said that he has had ‘visions’ of what it can be.

