Lakers News: Thomas Bryant & Russell Westbrook Speak to Chemistry They Began Building In Washington

The Los Angeles Lakers recently got back some key pieces to their rotation with Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schroder returning from thumb injuries.

Bryant, in particular, has given the Lakers a big boost the last couple of games as they previously lacked size outside of Anthony Davis.

In his first two games back, Bryant has averaged 11.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 81.8% from the field.

Most of his points have come on easy layups and dunks with his teammates setting him up. Russell Westbrook has played a huge part in that as he and Bryant have picked up where they left off when they played on the Washington Wizards together in 2020-21.

After the Lakers’ recent win over the San Antonio Spurs, Bryant discussed his chemistry with Westbrook and how it has helped him the last couple of games.

“Oh, absolutely. Absolutely. The chemistry that we had there just for that short amount of time was really great and I tried to keep that chemistry throughout the summer time, when I was injured still tried to communicate with him and learn as much as I can from him.”

Bryant also added that Westbrook has made sure to put an emphasis on playing fast which is what has led to easy buckets for him.

“He told me one time, he said ‘TB, get out and run!’ That’s all he had to say,” Bryant said.

Westbrook agreed that playing fast is important, adding that he likes to reward his big men who run the floor.

“Just running. Any time I see my bigs and guys running, I like to reward them. I can make the game easy for them, especially guys like Thomas, Wenyen, whoever is on the floor. I take pride in making guys better around me and I’m happy to be able to see him come back and help him catch his rhythm and play well.”

It’s only been two games since Bryant returned but he is looking like a valuable piece off the bench for L.A. so far. The Lakers are sticking with Anthony Davis as their starting center, but they still need a backup who can provide something on both ends of the floor and that’s what Bryant has done.

Bryant believes role is still evolving

Even though Bryant has fit in well with Westbrook and others since returning to action, he believes his role is still evolving.

“I think we’re still evolving,” Bryant added. “I think we all play a significant role in certain ways each game. But I think we’re still growing as a team too. Like you said, it’s my second game back, it’s [Dennis Schroder’s] second game back too. Guys are just really getting healthy out here so I think we’re on a good path, that’s what I’d say.”

