Lakers News: Thomas Bryant Says He’s Grown Up Since Leaving L.A. In 2018

Thomas Bryant reunites with the Los Angeles Lakers five years after beginning his NBA career in L.A. during the 2017-18 season.

Bryant moved to the Lakers after they traded 27th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft Tony Bradley to the Utah Jazz in exchange for the center – the 42nd pick in that year’s draft – and Josh Hart, selected at No. 30. The Indiana alum spent the majority of the season with the South Bay Lakers in the G League before the Purple and Gold waived him in July 2018.

The Washington Wizards quickly claimed Bryant off the waivers. The big man thrived in D.C., earning himself a three-year, $25 million contract in 2019. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 blocks in three years with the Wizards.

But early in 2020-21, he tore his ACL — and his numbers tumbled following the 6-foot-10 center’s return during the 2021-22 campaign. But as he looks to bounce back in L.A., Bryant has said he returns a much-improved player compared to his rookie season.

“I’d have to say my game has evolved a lot to where my attention to detail has gotten a lot better,” he says. “The attention to detail, the game itself from my shooting ability, being able to run the floor, read plays, and read defenses quicker. That’s improved a lot over the years.”

Bryant points out he’s grown up a lot since leaving the Lakers, which has translated into a stronger work ethic.

“I would say the biggest difference is the maturity aspect, the game aspect, attention to detail that I have, the preparation that I have for the game of basketball from the film work to the grind that I put into it each and every day,” he says.

“Right before this, I was in the gym today this morning trying to put work in before I came here. So my mindset has been totally different where I’m not worried about certain things and worrying about key things more.”

Lakers showing interest in Jazz’s Patrick Beverley

The Lakers are not done with their summer business this offseason. Besides the Kyrie Irving trade drama, L.A. is reportedly looking to further strengthen the roster through trades.

Latest rumors claim the Purple and Gold could try to acquire Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz after the veteran guard landed in Salt Lake City in the blockbuster Rudy Gobert trade.

