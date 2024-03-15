Lakers News: Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Inspired By Kobe Bryant To Win MVP

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant poured his heart and soul into the game of basketball, gaining a lot of fans in the process. A part of what made Bryant special is the mutual respect he had in the NBA world despite the great performances he put up against all teams in the association.

Unfortunately, due to his untimely passing, the respect only grew and left rising stars unable to fill the void of gaining advice from the legend. However, the Black Mamba gave the league an unforgettable 20 years and plenty of interviews that many reflect on to receive that necessary insight to grow.

One of those players is Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is climbing the ranks of the best point guards in the league. Now averaging 30 points in back-to-back seasons and in the mix for the MVP race, he credits watching Bryant getting ‘MVP’ chants as a kid and wants that feeling one day, via NBA on ESPN:

“It would be special. Something you dream about as a kid. I can’t remember what exact game it was, but I just remember I was watching a Kobe game and the crowd was chanting ‘MVP’ at the free throw line and I just remember immediately after the game was over, going outside, chanting ‘MVP’ to myself at the free throw line just hoping and dreaming that one day I would be in that moment. It’s kind of crazy that it’s happening… It’s surreal, it’s an amazing feeling. The best feeling.”

Gauging how Gilgeous-Alexander’s career up to this point, he seems like an MVP caliber player and will get that award in the near future. Even if he doesn’t it’s clear that Bryant’s success with the Lakers left an everlasting impression for those watching.

The Thunder star is not the only one who has a story like this, as there are plenty of marks that the five-time champion left on many people’s lives, being NBA players or not. That is what made him special, his mentality and approach to competition can be applied in any aspect of everyday life.

Caitlin Clark pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after Iowa wins Big Ten Title

Bryant was also involved in women’s basketball, specifically coaching his daughter Gianna and becoming invested in the WNBA, taking her to games as well. Caitlin Clark, Iowa Hawkeye superstar, has the women’s college basketball world popping right now and paid homage to Bryant after winning the Big Ten Tournament.

