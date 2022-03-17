Lakers News: Timberwolves’ Patrick Beverley Implies Russell Westbrook Prioritizes Individual Stats In Mocking Tweet
The clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves inevitably produced another installment of the years-long feud between Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook.

Beverley has made a name for himself as one of the NBA’s leading trash-talker. But the guard’s taunts intensify when he faces Westbrook, whose comments about Beverley’s overrated defense back in 2019 started a tit-for-tat jibe exchange that lasts to this day.

The 33-year-old Timberwolves veteran thrash talked the Lakers for bad plays while they were trying to come back from a double-digit deficit on Wednesday — which they failed to do, losing 124-104.

When asked about the mind games, Westbrook said the Timberwolves didn’t target him with snarky comments during the night, before adding: “The trash-talking doesn’t bother me none. Nobody over there has done anything in this league that makes me put my eyes up ‘oh, they’re talking trash, let me respond.’”

The Lakers guard didn’t have to wait long for Beverley’s reaction. He tapped on Westbrook’s reputation as a stats-chasing player in a tweet later that night, bringing up his own playoff appearances with the Houston Rockets and L.A. Clippers in the past:

Beverley appeared extra motivated to play against the Lakers. He shot 3-for-4 from deep and 5-for-8 overall — ending up with 18 points, his second-highest tally of the season.

Beverley mocked Westbrook earlier in 2021-22

Following the loss to Minnesota, Beverley taunted Westbrook for already the second time this season. In February, the Timberwolves veteran recalled Westbrook’s comments about his defense to make fun of the Lakers guard’s struggles.

Beverley tweeted: “I remember when somebody said all I do is run around and I trick y’all. Well, my boy is The Real Magician this year.”

