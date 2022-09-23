Lakers News: Triple H Says Ball Is In Dwight Howard’s Court To Join WWE

With training camp just around the corner, former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard remains a free agent as no team has picked him up yet for the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. But Howard could have a fallback plan in place in professional wrestling with WWE.

Earlier this summer, Howard attended an open tryout for WWE, taking part in some promos and drawing some good reviews. He would admit that it is something he is interested in subsequent interviews and WWE EVP of Talent Relations and Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque aka Triple H is open to Howard joining the company.

In an interview with The Sporting News, Levesque said that the offer is there for Howard to work with WWE, all Dwight has to do is make the call:

“The ball’s in his court. It’s a funny thing, Dwight, in the conversations we had was like, ‘You know, I really want to do this. I’m serious, I really want to do this.’ We hear that a lot, and there’s a difference between saying, ‘I want to do this,’ and putting in the grind and doing the work to get there. [He] came by our tryouts in Nashville, was incredibly entertaining. Jumping in promos by himself and then with others, incredibly entertaining. “Really driven to want to do this, it’s just a matter for him, he’s got a lot of things going on, right? So when he says,’ Hey I want to give this a shot,’ he’s got my phone number. All he’s gotta do is call me, and we’ll see what can happen. And if he’s willing to put in the grind and the drive that guys like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny and Tyson Fury are willing to put in, then let’s go.”

Professional wrestling is an entirely different world which requires a completely different skillset than basketball. Howard’s size, athleticism and personality seems to fit perfectly with the wrestling world, but it would require a ton of work to get ring ready.

A star of Howard’s magnitude would be a huge get for WWE and could give him new life should his basketball career be over. And considering another former Lakers big man, and someone many would consider Howard’s long-time rival, Shaquille O’Neal made his wrestling debut for WWE competitor AEW in 2021, the two giants could possibly settle their differences in the ring.

Howard hopes to join WWE after basketball career is over

Following his participation in the tryout, Howard spoke about the idea of joining WWE and entering the professional wrestling world. Howard spoke about his love for WWE and wrestling as a whole, while also mentioning how he enjoys the fact that they do so much for children.

While making it clear that he believes he still has plenty to offer an NBA team, Howard says he can’t wait to see what his potential second career in the ring could bring.

