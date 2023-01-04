Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Urges Announcers To Stop Calling Him Tony

Broadcasting can be a challenging task and is a skill that takes time for to master. The stakes are even higher in telecasting professional basketball, especially when announcing an away game for the 17-time NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers.

In the Lakers’ first win of 2023 against the Charlotte Hornets, Troy Brown Jr. was given the start against the 10-28 Hornets, scoring 12 points to go along with five rebounds on 4-of-8 shooting from the field.

After the game, Brown tweeted out to NBA in-game announcers to stop calling him ‘Tony Brown’ and start referring him by his real name:

Dear NBA announcers,

I would appreciate it if y’all stop callin me

“Tony Brown”… Please & thank you 🙏🏾😂 — Troy Brown Jr (@Troy_Brown33) January 3, 2023

With Brown’s amazing performance in Monday night’s victory, it is only a matter of time before announcers and everyone in the NBA community put some respect on his name.

The Lakers have been lacking depth at the forward position since the start of the season. Limited assets and the Purple and Gold reportedly not making any moves at the trade deadline may give more opportunities for players like Brown to step in and shine in their role.

coot Henderson models game after Russell Westbrook

Despite Russell Westbrook embracing a sixth man role this year with the Lakers, his all-around impact is still influential in today’s game and in the eyes of upcoming NBA prospects.

G League Ignite star guard Scoot Henderson is already being coveted in the eyes of NBA scouts. The projected 2023 NBA lottery draft pick stated in an interview that his excellent guard play is modeled after Westbrook.

Westbrook’s play style has landed him in the history books amongst some of the greatest to ever put on an NBA uniform. Henderson is patterning his pro-style skill set after someone who is known for his high-energy, effort and activity everywhere on the hardwood, which should lead to success at the next level.

