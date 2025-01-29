Lakers News: Tyrese Maxey Asked ‘Big Brother’ LeBron James For Jersey

With Anthony Davis leaving the game early due to an abdominal strain, LeBron James did his best to put the Los Angeles Lakers on his back against the Philadelphia 76ers. But the Lakers defense had absolutely no answer for 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, who finished with 43 points as L.A. fell 118-104 on the road.

Maxey has developed into one of the NBA’s best young guards over the past couple of seasons. His quickness makes him nearly impossible to stay in front of and the Lakers certainly didn’t do it on Tuesday night as he got anything he wanted.

The night got better for Maxey after the game as well as he asked and received a jersey from LeBron whom he is very close with, via NBA on X:

“I told him after the game I said, ‘Look man. I waited five years to ask for a jersey. I know I’ve known you for a while, but I think I’ma go ahead and get it this year.’ And he was like, ‘Alright cool.’ But he’s like a big brother to me. Same agent. I worked out with him a few times every summer. We worked out at six, and I would beat him to the gym a few times and he was like ‘Nah, I can’t let that happen,’ so he started getting to the gym at five and lifting. So he was in a full sweat like at 5:30 once I got to the gym and I was like, ‘Man, you got it, man. You win, I ain’t gonna lie.’ But he’s great. He’s the greatest ever, him and Jordan are right there neck-and-neck and what he’s done for our game has been amazing.”

Maxey is represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports so that has allowed for the relationship between him and LeBron to grow over the years. After five years, he finally felt ready to ask for a jersey from someone he clearly admires and it was great for the two to be able to have that moment.

Obviously LeBron would have liked for this to have come after a Lakers win, not a disappointing performance like the team put on. But even still, it is always great to see the young talents of the league acknowledge all he has done for the game of basketball.

LeBron James evaluates Bronny James’ performance for Lakers

LeBron James also got to share some court time with his son Bronny James as JJ Redick turned to the Lakers rookie guard. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get his shots to fall and struggled, as most do, trying to defend Tyrese Maxey. But LeBron still was encouraged.

After the game, LeBron spoke about Bronny’s performance, believing he played well early on, but felt that the most important thing is that he continues to get more comfortable and feels the Lakers rookie will continue to use this to get better.

“I thought early on, he just played. I think he played well early on. Was able to get behind the defense on one and find Jaxson for a dunk that was good. Obviously missed some shots but it’s just about him getting more and more comfortable. Obviously was his first extensive minutes with us. We had that first game where it was just a moment, and it was a great moment, but tonight was his first opportunity to be with the big club. He’s gonna continue to use that to get better and better, just like his first time he played with the G League. The more and more opportunities you get, hopefully he does get more opportunities with us, that’s obviously out of his hands, but what he can control is how he works on his game to get better and better which we’ve seen him do since the moment he entered that Minnesota game to today.”

