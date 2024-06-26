Lakers News: USC’s Isaiah Collier Thinks Bronny James Will Thrive In NBA

At this stage of his career, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has spent time paying it forward to younger players in the NBA by making himself available and sharing infinite amounts of knowledge and advice with those looking to make it to the association.

With the 2024 NBA Draft taking place on June 26 and 27, James has had the ability to see his oldest son Bronny go through this process along with his USC teammate Isaiah Collier. This must be a surreal feeling for LeBron as his son inches closer to making his NBA dream come true.

However, the 39-year-old is keeping in touch with Collier as well despite his focus being on Bronny. In an obviously nice gesture, Collier shared that LeBron has been a great resource for him as he prepares for his name to be called on Wednesday, via Marc J. Spears of Andscape:

“It’s vibes just talking to him,” Collier said. “He told me to enjoy the process. It’s hard to make it even this far in your career. “I’ve talked to LeBron a couple of times. He has definitely been a great resource for me. He is one of the greats — in my opinion, the greatest of all-time. It was crazy surreal to have met him. I’m blessed to be in this situation and I’m taking advantage of every moment.”

When asked about his teammate, Collier believes that Bronny will succeed in the NBA despite some skepticism from league personnel. After spending a full season with Bronny, Collier does not doubt that he will be great on the professional level:

“The NBA is going to be great for him,” Collier said of Bronny James during the NBA pre-draft camp in Chicago on May 12. “People haven’t seen as much as what we’ve seen as a team. He’s going to be a great player. Little that people know, he’s really good …”

All things considered, both of them are going to be drafted and they are deserving of that moment. It is hard to make it to this point with intense competition and media pressure. But for Collier to have an all-time great in his corner is something that not many other players can say they have.

Rob Pelinka & Lakers remain committed to LeBron James

This is a big summer for LeBron James as he gets to see his son Bronny get drafted and represent his country this summer at the Paris Olympics. However, he also has a $51.4 million player option and could apply some pressure on the Lakers’ front office if he decides to opt out.

However, general manager Rob Pelinka is committed to keeping him around for the rest of his career and is willing to offer a three-year max contract according to reports.

