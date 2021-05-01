Lakers News: Vanessa Bryant Announces Launch Of Mambacita Clothing Line

Vanessa Bryant has announced the launch of the Mambacita clothing line, honoring the memory of her and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s late daughter Gianna.

Vanessa shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of herself wearing hoodies and sweatpants releasing on May 1, when Gianna would have turned 15. The top has “Mambacita” emblazoned across the front alongside the brand’s logo. The name used to be Gianna’s nickname, originating from Kobe’s “Black Mamba” moniker.

The pants feature the imprint of the heart-shaped patch with No. 2 inside it, which the Lakers used to commemorate Gigi’s memory after she died in a helicopter crash with Kobe on Jan. 26, 2020.

The post said the clothes, shown in two different color combinations, are available in unisex and kids sizes. It added that “100% of the proceeds” would go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, the non-profit “existing to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s legacy through charitable endeavors in sports.”

All merchandise can be purchased at Dannijo.com.

The news comes after the Kobe Bryant estate split up from Nike in April, putting an end to a nearly 20-year partnership that created one of the most coveted sneaker brands in the world. After Vanessa and Nike couldn’t agree on a contract extension, she vowed to continue his late husband and daughter’s legacy.

The company then said in a statement that Kobe would remain a part of the Nike family despite the break-up.

Lakers players were shocked by Bryant, Nike split

Kobe’s shoes gained enormous popularity within the NBA community. When the brand’s contract with Nike ended, the announcement shocked some of the players, Lakers stars among them.

“First of all, I’ll probably get a couple more pairs before they stop selling them or Nike stop doing whatever,” Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said.

“But the reaction that I had was I was shocked. I didn’t think that would happen.

And Anthony Davis added: “It was tough to see. Not sure if it’s final, I think they can always come back and figure some things out, but I don’t know all the details of everything. The ins and outs. Just to see that definitely hurts.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!