Lakers News: Vanessa Bryant Assures ‘Halo’ Shoes Will Be Released On Kobe Bryant’s Birthday Every Year
Nike Kobe 8 Protro, Kobe Bryant

Author

The Kobe 8 Protro shoe by Nike was one of the most popular and sought-after shoes in recent history. With many different colorways, the Kobe Bryant signature shoe was worn and collected by many across the world.

It was recently announced that Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant had worked with Nike to imagine and create the new Kobe 8 Protro Halo, a triple-white colorway of the shoe that would pay homage to the late, great Los Angeles Lakers legend. The shoe was officially released on Kobe’s birthday, August 23, and to the surprise of no one it sold out extremely quickly.

This led to many being angry that they were unable to secure a pair, but Vanessa would take to social media to try and help the situation. Kobe’s wife went on Instagram to assure fans that Nike will be working to have more units available for future releases and that the ‘Halo’ will continue to be released to celebrate his birthday every year, via Kicksfinder:

With limited pairs available for a shoe as popular as this, there were always going to be a lot of disappointed fans who were unable to get their hands on them. It is good that Vanessa and Nike are at least working to ensure there will be more available in the future so that fans don’t get too angry.

There will undoubtedly be plenty more colorways down the line as this Kobe Bryant sneaker is extremely popular and fans will be making noise until they bring out some more. The Lakers legend continues to make fans go crazy through his shoes, even though he is no longer here, but these give many another way to celebrate his birthday every year.

Kobe Bryant Lakers statue to be unveiled on February 8, 2024

The long-awaited Kobe Bryant statue outside of the Crypto.com Arena finally has an unveiling date, and of course, that date has meaning.

Vanessa Bryant teamed with the Lakers to announce that Kobe’s statue will be unveiled on February 8, 2024 or 2/8/24 with the ‘2’ representing the number worn by Gigi Bryant and the ‘8’ and ’24’ of course being the two numbers Kobe wore throughout his Lakers career.

