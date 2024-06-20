Lakers News: Vanessa Bryant Collaborating With Andrew Bernstein On Book Memorializing Kobe Bryant Murals

The legacy of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant remains strong due in large part to the work of his wife Vanessa Bryant. She has worked tirelessly to ensure that Kobe is never forgotten and his presence remains felt everywhere, especially in L.A.

One of the best works Bryant did while alive was his book “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play,” which he did alongside famed photographer Andrew Bernstein. The book looked at Kobe’s 20-year NBA career through the lens of Bernstein’s photos, giving a very unique insight.

Bernstein is set to be inducted into the California Sports Hall of Fame on June 30 and will be announcing his retirement after 43 years during the ceremony. Bernstein’s focus will now shift towards other engagements and projects, which includes a collaboration with Vanessa on a book documenting all of the Kobe and Gianna Bryant murals around the world.

It was announced in a press release Bernstein and Legends Of Sport are currently collaborating with Vanessa on the book that is expected to be released on Aug. 24, 2025.

Very few deaths of athletes sparked the response that Kobe’s did worldwide. He was such a beloved figure and the tragedy that took his life as well as his daughter Gigi and seven others sent shockwaves throughout the entire world.

The number of tributes and murals that popped up in the wake of their deaths was truly beautiful and inspiring. It served as proof of the impact Kobe had and Vanessa and Bernstein coming together to shed more light on them is a wonderful idea.

The strength that Vanessa Bryant has shown in the wake of losing her husband and daughter is immeasurable and this book from her and Bernstein will be highly anticipated by everyone around the world.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis says Kobe Bryant taught him how to be a professional

Of course Kobe Bryant’s impact remains felt through many current players in the NBA today, one of which is current Lakers star Anthony Davis. The two teamed together on Team USA in 2012 with Davis being placed on the team right after he was drafted to the NBA, having never stepped foot on an NBA court.

As a young 19-year old, Davis knew little about how to conduct himself in the league and he credits Kobe for showing him that during their time in Spain. Davis said that seeing Kobe’s work ethic and how he trained and took care of his body really showed him how to be a professional going forward and he is forever thankful for that.

