Lakers News: Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartfelt Father’s Day Message To Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers players and families all across the world celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday, spending time with their loved ones.

Unfortunately, Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia, Bianca and Capri celebrated their first Father’s Day without Kobe Bryant and Gianna, after they were tragically killed in a helicopter crash along with seven others earlier this year.

Since Kobe and Gianna’s death, Vanessa and the Bryant family have demonstrated tremendous strength time and time again, uplifting people all around the world who are also grieving after the crash.

Vanessa showed that strength once again on Sunday, putting out a heartfelt Father’s Day message to Kobe along with a photo of him and all of his daughters, via Sports Illustrated:

Vanessa Bryant shared on her Instagram a heartfelt post to Kobe ♥️ pic.twitter.com/hzlzJeCDfd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 21, 2020

Vanessa has constantly been using her platform to inspire change in recent months, most recently encouraging Congress to pass the ‘Kobe Bryant And Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act’ to improve the safety of helicopters operating in the United States.

Additionally, Vanessa shared a photo of Kobe wearing an ‘I Can’t Breathe’ shirt when he was playing as the country focuses on ridding itself of racial injustice and police brutality. Kobe was a big advocate for people of color throughout his life and that fight continues today even after he is gone.

While the past few months couldn’t have been easy for the Bryant family, they are lucky to have each other’s strength and the support of Lakers fans all across the world who are getting through this together.

Kobe was known to be a tremendous dad to his four daughters before he was killed, and both he and Gianna both deserve to be celebrated this Father’s Day.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!