Lakers News: Vanessa Bryant To Donate Proceeds From $16 million Lawsuit Win To Mamba And Mambacita Foundation

The helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others have put Vanessa Bryant under unimaginable emotional duress.

Not only did Vanessa lose two of the closest members of her family, but she also had to worry about images of the victims’ bodies potentially being shared on the internet after Los Angeles County officials took unnecessary close-up photos at the crash scene.

Bryant’s wife sued the county for negligence and violating her right to privacy, winning $16 million in damages after the trial concluded earlier this week. And L.A. Times reporters Jill Cowan and Vin Jolly claim she will donate the proceeds from the ruling to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation:

Vanessa's co-plaintiff, Chris Chester — who lost his daughter and wife in the crash — was awarded $15 million in damages.

Vanessa’s co-plaintiff, Chris Chester — who lost his daughter and wife in the crash — was awarded $15 million in damages.

LeBron James co-produces documentary on Team USA’s Redeem Team, with whom Bryant won his first Olympic gold in 2008

The Lakers faithful celebrates Kobe Bryant Day on Aug. 24, a date inspired by Kobe’s jersey numbers — which also comes the day after the legendary guard’s birthday.

But on the same day in 2008, Bryant won his first Olympic gold with Team USA, beating Spain in the final at the Games in Beijing. The victory came after the U.S. finished third in Athens four years earlier, inspiring the group’s nickname: the Redeem Team.

Netflix is working on a documentary about Team USA’s victory in Beijing, which will premiere in October. “The Redeem Team” is executive produced by LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, who led the U.S. to the 2008 Olympic gold alongside Bryant.