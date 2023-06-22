Lakers News: Victor Wembanyama Names LeBron James As Player He’s Looking Forward To Playing Against

The 2023 NBA Draft is shaping up to be an exciting night as numerous teams seem intent on either moving up or down the board for their next rookie prospect.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently slated to pick at No. 17 and No. 47, though reports have them more likely than not trading their first-round selection in order to acquire more help ahead of free agency. The Lakers were four wins away from making the NBA Finals, so adding proven help to a roster that was able to compete with the best teams in the league makes the most sense.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, the San Antonio Spurs will happily stay put as they own the No. 1 overall pick which means they’ll have the rights to take a generational prospect in Victor Wembanyama. All year long, Wembanyama has been the prize of the 2023 NBA Draft and the Spurs will finally get to reboot their franchise when their name is on the clock Thursday night.

The French big man has been making the media rounds since arriving to the United States and in an appearance on ‘The Old Man & the Three’, he admitted that it’s going to be a surreal moment for him when he lines up against LeBron James:

“Yeah, I know it’s going to feel really special when I play against the big top guys that I’ve been watching for my whole life especially LeBron. When I play against LeBron it’s going to feel like so weird. The French guys it’s going to be special to play against them, too. Rudy for example. But other than that, no, I don’t have anyone I’m really, really looking forward to playing against.”

Perhaps it’s fitting that Wembanyama is most excited to play against James considering how much the two have in common. Both were incredibly hyped prospects that were sure-fire No. 1 overall picks, though Wembanyama has received even more attention given the digital age fans live in nowadays.

Wembanyama is a one-of-a-kind prospect that any team would love to have, so it’ll be electric once he and James step foot on the court against each other for the first time.

Lakers will play against Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs in California Classic

While a James-Wembanyama showdown will have to wait until the 2023-24 season, the Lakers will potentially get their first look at Wembanyama in the California Classic in Sacramento. Los Angeles is slated to play against San Antonio in the finale, though they could opt to hold Wembanyama until Summer League in Las Vegas.

