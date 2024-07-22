Lakers News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry Had ‘Healthy Resentment’ Of LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may not have been able to lead the team to the Finals, but he has chance to add to his trophy collection as he’ll lead Team USA during the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

This will be James’s last Olympics given his age, and he’s got a great chance to earn his third gold medal as this year’s roster is stacked with star talent from across the league. Not only does James have his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis with him, but he also gets to team up with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry for the first time.

It’s a sight to see James and Curry as teammates given their heated rivalry over the years, and the latter even admitted it’s surreal to be playing alongside the King. However, the two have already established some solid on-court chemistry and look poised to lead the Americans deep into the tournament.

While James and Curry have looked like they’re enjoying their time together as teammates, the Warriors sharpshooter admitted that things weren’t as always rosy between the two despite his respect and admiration for James, via Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

“It was like a healthy resentment of somebody that’s standing in your way,” Curry said. “But through it all, like there’s obviously the utmost respect for who he is as a person and a player and like how good he is and the challenge of trying to beat him and trying to solve that problem every year.”

James and Curry dominated the NBA Finals through the 2010s as one of them was always on the NBA’s biggest stage. Curry has the edge in the head-to-head matchup 3-1, though James’ win was one of the most thrilling ones in league history as he led the Cavaliers back from 3-1 series deficit to capture the 2016 NBA Championship.

Despite the early tension, it seems that it’s all been diffused especially now that the two are working towards the same goal. James and Curry may be the old guard on the roster, but they will be integral in Team USA’s march through the Olympics.

Jayson Tatum recounts story of Lakers’ LeBron James denying him an autograph

Stephen Curry isn’t the only one who has a rivalry with LeBron James as Jayson Tatum saw him in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Tatum had an early career highlight when he dunked on James which he later joked was in response to the latter denying him an autograph when he was a kid.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!