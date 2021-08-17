Lakers News: Wayne Ellington Believes He Can Fill 3-And-D Role

One of the more underrated signings the Los Angeles Lakers made in free agency was bringing back sharpshooter Wayne Ellington.

Ellington is coming off a career year where he shot 42 percent from beyond the arc on six attempts and that alone makes him well worth a roster spot. Ellington surely had his suitors when it came time to pick a team, but the guard revealed he did not need much convincing from Rob Pelinka when he heard the Lakers wanted him.

As one of the many veterans on the roster, Ellington understands what it takes to win and he outlined how he will be able to help them get to another title.

“I will start with the defensive part,” Ellington said. “Obviously, defense is what wins championships at the end of the day. When you have the length and size and athleticism this team has it’ll be easy to defend. You’ve got help all over the court. You’ve got guys with experience that that know how to communicate and talk to each other in different positions, different spots. Helping each other. Then you got forces like AD and Dwight [Howard] back there`s swatting stuff around. I think that’ll be something that we’ll all be able to complement each other.

“As far as threes, I think it’s needed. It’s necessary. Three-point shooting is a premium in the league right now. You got all these guys that are attackers that can get to the paint that creates so much attention. You’ve got to have a guy like myself to kick it out to to spread the floor and move the defense and keep guys honest. I feel like my game and three-point shooting complements this team very well.”

Head coach Frank Vogel will have his hands full trying to juggle lineups with so many players deserving of playing time but Ellington said the two have already talked about his role. “To be me. Obviously, like I said, with the type of attack game and type of ability a lot of the guys in obviously Russ and LeBron [James], AD and the attention those guys demand.

“The way they get into that paint and the way teams have to guard those guys, my 3-point shooting is going to be a premium, so I look forward to being able to complement those guys. I feel like I’m going to get some of the best looks out of not only my NBA career but in my life this coming season.”

Even though the backcourt is crowded with several solid guards, Ellington should get minutes solely based on the idea that he is the best shooter on the roster. He should be able to keep defenses honest and provide the requisite spacing for the Lakers’ three stars.

Ellington sees no problem with Lakers roster age

LeBron James blasted critics for their comments on the Lakers roster and Ellington echoed those sentiments, saying that he does not see an issue with their collective age.

While the Lakers may be an older roster, everyone is experienced and seems to understand their role, which is important when pursuing a championship.

