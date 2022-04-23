Lakers News: Wayne Ellington Endorses 76ers’ Joel Embiid For NBA MVP

The race for MVP during the 2021-22 NBA season has been one of the most fiercely debated in a very long time. Perhaps if the Los Angeles Lakers had lived up to expectations, LeBron James could have worked his way in the conversation, but as it stands, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and defending MVP Nikola Jokic are the three finalists for the award.

Seemingly every night during the season, one of the three would put forth an unbelievable performance that gave them an edge, only for one or both of the others to match it and things would be even again. Even though it is a regular-season award, playoff performance always sways the eyes of the public and that may be the case for Lakers guard Wayne Ellington.

Following Embiid’s 33-point, 13-rebound performance in Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors, capped off by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime to give the 76ers a victory and 3-0 series lead, Ellington made it clear who his choice for MVP was on Twitter the following morning:

Joel Embiid… MVP! — Wayne Ellington (@WayneEllington) April 21, 2022

Embiid’s performance in the postseason so far has been outstanding and there is no doubt he is deserving of the MVP award, but so are the other two finalists. During the regular season, Embiid led the league in scoring at 30.6 points per game to go along with 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks.

Embiid has remained dominant in the playoffs as well, but much like the regular season, both Antetokounmpo and Jokic have also been just as good. In the eyes of Ellington and many others, however, this is Embiid’s year to take home the award and it could very well be the truth.

Last season, Embiid was second in MVP voting to Jokic and one of the main reasons people pointed to was that Jokic played in 21 more games than Embiid did. Staying healthy has long been an issue for Embiid but that was not the case this season as he played in 68 games compared to Jokic’s 74. Combined with his unbelievable play and it is the recipe for an MVP, he just happens to have two challengers who have been just as outstanding.

Whether or not Ellington is right in his choice and Embiid takes home the MVP remains to be seen, but if he continues to play like this, Embiid could lead the Sixers to an even bigger prize in an NBA Championship.

James hints at Manningcast-like NBA show with former Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma

Ellington isn’t the only Lakers player active on Twitter during the playoffs as James has been making all of his thoughts known. In fact, he has been one of the most active players with one of the others being former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma.

The two have been talking so much that a fan suggested the pairing do a Manningcast-style show during games and both seemed intrigued by the idea. With LeBron owning his own media company, it feels in the realm of possibility for the Lakers superstar.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!