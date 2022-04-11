Lakers News: Wayne Ellington Threatens To Fight Nuggets’ Facundo Campazzo After Dirty Play That Led To Ejection
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Up next
Author

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roller coaster of a season came to an end with one last ride on Sunday night, coming back from 17 down to beat the Denver Nuggets on the road.

After the game, the headlines should’ve been on Malik Monk’s career-high 41 points and Austin Reaves leading the comeback with a historic 31-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, a statline that has only been accomplished by four rookies before him in NBA history.

Instead though, reports surrounding heading coach Frank Vogel’s expected dismissal began to circulate immediately after the final overtime clock hit zero, shifting the attention to that.

And now, Lakers veteran Wayne Ellington, who also had perhaps his best game of the season with 18 points off the bench, is making headlines after taking to Twitter to threaten Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo after his dirty hit that led to a Flagrant 2 foul call and ejection:

While violence should never be condoned, it is understandable why Ellington is upset with this hit by Campazzo in the second quarter, via SportsCenter:

After being hit by Campazzo, Ellington’s head hit teammate Wenyen Gabriel’s leg on his way to the ground. While Ellington was down for a bit, he eventually got up and ended up being OK, playing a big part in the Lakers’ comeback victory.

Ellington’s second tenure with the Lakers may not have gone how he or the organization had hoped, but he remained professional throughout the season before now going out with a bang.

Vogel hasn’t been notified of dismissal

While reports circulated that the Lakers were planning to part ways with Vogel, he spoke at the podium after the game and revealed that he had not yet been notified.

“I haven’t been told s— and I’m going to enjoy tonight’s game, celebrate what these young guys did in terms of scratching and clawing and getting back in this game and getting a W, and we’ll deal with tomorrow tomorrow.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Lakers Nation Podcast: Episode 4

Lakers Nation Podcast: Episode 5

LakersNation.com’s Jabari Davis was joined by Jamieson Welsh (Fox Sports Radio) and…
Nba News: Warriors’ Draymond Green Says Not Having Lakers’ Lebron James In The Playoffs Is ‘just Weird’

Lakers News: Draymond Green Calls LeBron James Not Playing In 2019 NBA Playoffs ‘Super Weird’

As Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors gear up for their fifth consecutive NBA Finals, this one will be much different…
Lakers News: Ben Simmons Declares For 2016 Nba Draft

Lakers News: Ben Simmons Declares For 2016 NBA Draft

With 13 games remaining in the 2015-16 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are focusing on Kobe Bryant’s farewell tour and the development of their young core…
Usatsi_10126372_168383719_lowres

Lakers News: LaVar Ball Fires Back At 76ers Center Joel Embiid

One of the more hilarious feuds in the NBA right now is between LaVar Ball, the father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball…