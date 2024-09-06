Lakers News: West Virginia University Honoring Jerry West

Few players in the NBA’s history have had more of an impact on the game, both on and off the basketball court, than the late great Jerry West. The iconic and somewhat complicated figure was successful at whatever he chose to take on during his time in the basketball world, from being an All-American at West Virginia University and eventually having his No. 44 jersey retired by the Mountaineers to being one of the greatest players of all time in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers and making his mark as an elite executive behind the scenes on the professional level.

There was simply nothing that West was incapable of doing when he put his mind to it. West had an unquenchable thirst for winning at the highest level, whether on the floor for the Mountaineers and then the Lakers or making moves in an NBA front office. He was an unstoppable force as a player and an executive, making him a global icon and an unforgettable part of basketball history.

With West passing away in June at the age of 86, the basketball community mourned the loss of one of the greatest players and executives while honoring his memory with touching tributes, with his alma mater being the latest to show their appreciation for their hometown hero.

West Virginia University will honor West during the college football season by wearing No. 44 on the back of its helmets, according to Bleacher Report:

West Virginia is honoring the late Jerry West this season with a #44 helmet decal 🐐🙏 (via @WVUfootball) pic.twitter.com/z0F27qcLHg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2024

Along with the Mountaineers showing respect to the West Virginia native, the NBA and the Lakers organization could do something similar. The league recently honored the late great Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell by retiring No. 6 across the league and wearing his number on all jerseys for a season.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Lakers do in particular, as the franchise’s relationship with the legendary figure was strained and complicated long before his passing earlier this year.

Jerry West details unique relationship with fellow Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

During his time as the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jerry West made several moves that thrust him into the conversation as one of the greatest NBA executives of all time. He seemed to have a knack for the job in the front office in Los Angeles while finding talent through the NBA Draft, free agency and trades.

Arguably, his most significant contribution to the Lakers as a general manager was acquiring Kobe Bryant, a brash youngster entering the 1996 NBA Draft straight out of high school. The Lakers traded veteran center Vlade Divac for the No. 13 overall pick in the draft that year to bring in Bryant, and the rest is history. He helped the franchise win five NBA titles while becoming an iconic figure in the basketball world.

West and Bryant developed a bond that stood the test of time as the man, also known as “The Logo,” had nothing but respect for the Lakers superstar.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!