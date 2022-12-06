Lakers News: Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis Believes Anthony Davis Belongs In MVP Conversation

Whenever former Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol gets excited about a player’s performance, you know that player is doing something right. With Anthony Davis continuing his mind-blowing season stretch, the entire basketball community has taken notice of the 2020 champion’s return to consistent stardom.

Davis, who has been implementing his inner Mamba Mentality for the Lakersm has received high praise from not only the Lakers faithful and members of the media, but as well as his fellow peers

Davis was matched up with Washington Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis in Sunday’s win and put in a season-best performance with 55 points to go along with 17 rebounds and three blocks.

During his postgame interview, Porzingis was asked about his thoughts on the level Davis has been playing at this season. Like everyone in the basketball world, it was an answer centered around admiration:

“I think right now, the stretch that he’s having… he’s playing at an MVP level right now. Sooner or later, he will be in the [MVP] conversation. Most important is for him to stay healthy and stay working on his body. It’s good to see him like this, after having some injuries and some other things. Good to see him bounce back and be playing at this level right now.”

The winning formula for the Lakers surrounds Davis. With playmakers like LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, an improvement in perimeter play and Davis dominating on both ends, the Lakers are staying on the trend of turning their 2022-23 season around.

Kuzma Thinks Lakers Would Have Repeated In 2020-21 Season Barring Health

After the Lakers won the 2019-20 championship, the roster underwent a makeover to prepare for the 2020-21 season. With some of the title core staying together, the new pieces of Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell added to the championship lore surrounding the team that year.

While they ultimately were not able to repeat with both James and Davis getting hurt, former Laker and current Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma recently stated his belief that they would have repeated as NBA champions if not for injuries. That Lakers squad certainly had potential, but now the franchise is trying to get back to championship contention as soon as possible with a different core surrounding their stars.

