Lakers News: Wizards Rookie Alex Sarr Has Studied Anthony Davis

One of the NBA’s best rim protectors is Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who has anchored L.A.’s defense for the past five seasons. While for some reason Davis doesn’t get any love in Defensive Player of the Year voting, he was recognized as an All-Defensive First Team member this past season.

By playing a career-high 76 games, Davis was able to display his defensive impact for a sustained period of time. He averaged 2.3 blocks and 1.2 steals, resulting in arguably the most complete season of his career.

Despite not having Defensive Player of the Year award, Davis is one of the best defensive big men, if not the best in the league today. So much so that Washington Wizards’ No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr studied the Lakers star and other rim protectors, via Mark Medina of Sportskeeda:

“I studied the whole league, really. I just see how different guys guard. There are a lot of different great shot blockers. I’ve look at AD (Anthony Davis), Jaren Jackson Jr. and Rudy Gobert clips. For me, it’s more a matter of instincts and knowing when to go for the ball and when not to go.”

Something that makes Davis special is his agility as a 6’10” center as big men are not usually known to be able to move their feet well, especially out on the perimeter. Sarr pointed out that having that foot speed and ability to time their block attempts are factors behind his studying choices:

“They slide their feet really well. They’re able to time really well when to go and when not to go so they’re not a reckless shot blocker.”

While there have been some slighting from voters not giving Davis his respect as a defender, it is reassuring to see a rookie looking up to him as a rim-protecting center.

As the Chicago native enters his prime at 31-years-old, his play should only continue to improve. If Davis can solidify his standing as a premier defensive center, other incoming big men prospects could look up to him, should they aspire to be dominant.

Anthony Davis says accountability is key for Lakers

This season is an important one for Anthony Davis and LeBron James as they don’t have too many years left playing together. And given the lack of roster moves this offseason, Davis believes accountability will be key for the Lakers if they want to compete for a championship.

