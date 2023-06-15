Lakers News: XBOX Plaza In L.A. Live To Be Renamed Peacock Place

AEG officials announced on Thursday that L.A. Live, the sports and entertainment center that is home to the Crypto.com Arena where the Los Angeles Lakers play will be renamed Peacock Place. The renaming will become official on July 11.

This is part of a new multi-year naming rights agreement between AEG and the NBC Universal streaming service known as Peacock. In the press release, AEG noted that the Microsoft Theater will also be undergoing a name change and announced Peacock as the exclusive streaming partner of L.A. Live via, Cindy Von Quednow of KTLA 5:

“The 7,100-seat concert and special events venue formerly known as Microsoft Theater will be named Peacock Theater and the entertainment district’s 40,000 square foot open-air plaza, formerly known as XBOX Plaza, will be known as Peacock Place,” AEG officials detailed in a news release. “The agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, strategically aligns the brands, and establishes Peacock as the exclusive streaming partner of L.A. LIVE.”

With this partnership, Peacock will have a brand presence across L.A. Live. This will include a new LED marquee with two state-of-the art video boards as well as a banded content studio. Peacock President Kelly Campbell is excited about what this agreement will mean for fans:

“Like Peacock, L.A. LIVE is at the epicenter of premium original entertainment, exhilarating sports, one-of-a-kind experiences and extreme fandom,” Peacock President Kelly Campbell said in the release. “Through Peacock Theater and Peacock Place, we’ll have the opportunity to bring all the elements of our brand to life with the millions of fans who visit L.A. LIVE each year, while partnering with the incredible team at AEG to further cement Peacock as the ultimate destination for audiences.”

Likewise, president of the Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. Live Lee Zeidman also called the partnership groundbreaking:

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to collaborate with Peacock to create new content and programming to complement our existing roster of amazing concerts, awards shows and special events we are known for at all of our iconic L.A. LIVE venues,” Zeidman said.

The most important thing for fans is the experience they have when attending these outstanding events. Anything that enhances the fun had when attending Lakers games or anything else that takes place in the Crypto.com Arena is welcome.

Lakers exploring sign-and-trade options for D’Angelo Russell

Peacock place will be live and running by the time the Lakers are back on the court inside Crypto.com Arena, but which players will be on the court for the purple and gold remain unclear as the Lakers have a lot of decisions to make on certain free agents.

One of those is point guard D’Angelo Russell and the team is reportedly exploring sign-and-trade options according to recent reports. An unrestricted free agent, Russell is free to sign with any team this summer, so it will be interesting to see if he returns or if the Lakers can get something in exchange rather than losing him for nothing.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!