Lakers News: Zion Williamson Believes LeBron James Should Be Rated 99 Overall In NBA 2K22

It is that time of year again where gamers and basketball fans come together as the latest edition of the NBA 2K series has officially been released. The game is a huge deal every single year, even to the point now that when ratings of the players get revealed, everyone is on the edge of their seat waiting to see.

For the NBA 2K22 edition, there are four players tied for the top spot overall as LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks all have a rating of 96. But one of the league’s brightest young stars believes that is doing a disservice to James.

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson appeared on an episode of ‘Just Playin’ with Taylor Rooks and says that he feels like LeBron deserves to be rated a 99:

“Off respect and what he’s done for the game, I’d give LeBron a 99. What he’s done for the game, nobody else has done. So I give respect when it’s due.”

Williamson also said that he believes Durant should be a 99 while he would give Antetokounmpo and Curry ratings of 97 or 98. What is definitely clear is that those four players have proven to be the cream of the crop in the NBA and for James to still be at that level is truly amazing.

LeBron is about to enter his 19th NBA season and the fact that he is even mentioned among those other names is truly astounding. During the 2020 season, James led the Lakers to a championship and finished second in MVP voting with many believing he should have taken home the award. He followed that up with an excellent start to the 2021 season, again being in the MVP conversation before a high ankle sprain derailed those hopes.

Williamson himself has drawn comparisons to LeBron because of his unreal athleticism, doing things at his size that it feels like should be impossible. Though he is still far away from reaching James’ level of accomplishments, the young man remains one of the league’s top young talents.

Complete Lakers NBA 2K22 ratings revealed

While LeBron is at the top of the Lakers in terms of ratings at 96, Anthony Davis isn’t far behind at 94 while Russell Westbrook is a solid 87. In terms of the role players, Kendrick Nunn and Rajon Rondo are among the highest at 78 while Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony are at 77. With the recent trade of Marc Gasol, the lowest-rated players on the Lakers are Kent Bazemore and Trevor Ariza at 74.

Here is a LINK to the complete list of Lakers player ratings.

