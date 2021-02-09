Lakers Not Overly Concerned With Anthony Davis’ Achilles Injury

Even after some lackluster play in recent weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have managed to stay near the top of the NBA standings throughout the 2020-21 season thus far.

The Lakers have demonstrated they can turn it up when they want to, but that has lended itself to rough stretches against inferior opponents. Even so, they have been able to pull out wins more often than not.

Considering their uneven play, there is a belief that this team can be even more dominant but that will start with Anthony Davis. He has been seemingly going through the motions to begin the campaign, and was ruled out against the Oklahoma City Thunder with Achilles tendinosis.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel assuaged some concerns, though, explaining that it is something he and the staff are not stressing over. “A.D. has some soreness in the Achilles area,” Vogel said. “Nothing to really be concerned about, but just want to be precautionary with holding him out.”

The injury is new for Davis and Vogel explained that he began to feel the effects of it against the Detroit Pistons. “He first felt it, I think, in the first half of last game,” Vogel added.

“Got some work done it at halftime. It was just some soreness and they felt like he was OK to get back in there to play. It was pretty sore on the off day, the day after, and we just wanted to be precautious.”

The soreness could explain why Davis has not looked quite as explosive as he normally does, even if the injury is not believed to be serious. The 27-year-old has a history of dealing with nagging issues, so sitting him out is the right choice.

When Davis is on the floor, though, his two-way impact can not be understated and Los Angeles will surely miss him for however long he ends up sitting.

Vogel on injuries affecting Davis’ performance

Regular seasons are a marathon, and it is more likely than not that players will experience some sort of injury. Vogel went in depth a bit on how ailments may be affecting Davis so far.

“I think it can break your rhythm a little bit when you’re trying to get going and ramp up after an unconventional offseason,” Vogel said.

“But it’s just the nature of an 82- or 72-game season. You’re going to get dinged up from time to time. We have a deep team, so take advantage of using your depth.”

