Lakers O/U Win Total Set At 44.5 For 2024-25 Season

The Los Angeles Lakers’ lack of offseason activity has apparently not given a lot of hope to the sportsbooks. ESPN BET has released its NBA over/under win totals and the Lakers came in at 44.5, down from 46.5 a season ago.

The total is the ninth-highest in the Western Conference just behind the New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers are ahead of their rival Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, however, who came in at 42.5 and 40.5, respectively. The Oklahoma City Thunder have the highest total in the West at 55.5 followed by the Denver Nuggets. The Boston Celtics have the highest over/under in the NBA at 58.5.

The number is in line with how the Lakers have finished over the past couple of seasons. In 2023, the team had the seventh-best record in the West and finished with 43 wins. Last year, they improved to 47 wins, but dropped a spot to eighth record-wise, though they got the seventh seed via the Play-In Tournament.

As it currently stands, the only roster additions the Lakers have made this offseason is via the NBA Draft with Dalton Knecht and Bronny James. They replaced Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie, who departed in free agency. But there is still some reason for optimism that this team can make some improvements.

Most notable is the change at head coach from Darvin Ham to JJ Redick. While Redick lacks experience, he is surrounding himself with an experienced staff and his innovative ideas and strategies could help greatly on the court. Additionally, better health from relied upon role players in Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent, who have proven they can be high-level contributors, would help as well.

But the doubt for the Lakers isn’t just about their lack of offseason moves, but also the improvements from teams around them. The Sacramento Kings added DeMar DeRozan while the Pelicans traded for Dejounte Murray. With teams like the Thunder, Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves all improving as well, the West is even tougher now and even with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, there is concern that the Lakers can keep up.

Austin Rivers feels Lakers aren’t far away from being NBA title contenders

The Lakers two captains, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, have been two of the best players for Team USA throughout their exhibition run. And their performance has given former player Austin Rivers a bit more hope about the Lakers once the NBA season begins.

Rivers took to social media, calling LeBron and Davis the two most dynamic players on Team USA. Rivers added that if the two best players on the best team in the world are both on the Lakers, their championship window can’t be quite closed just yet.

