Lakers Odds: Los Angeles Looks For Season Sweep Amid Trade Rumors

Usually, an impressive win against the Denver Nuggets would have been a sure momentum builder for the Los Angeles Lakers as they try and work themselves back into the Western Conference’s playoff mix. Still, when Anthony Davis left the court with a right foot injury and was ruled out at halftime, it cast an immediate pall over the second half and a terrific 126-108 home court victory. Davis suffered the injury during the Lakers’ during the first quarter of the game when his foot made contact with the back of Nikola Jokic’s left leg. Davis seemed to land a bit awkwardly and came up limping. He finished with 10 points and four rebounds in 17 minutes and underwent postgame X-rays, and today was ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. the Washington Wizards. Davis is listed as out with “right foot soreness,” and his status beyond that Sunday is unclear.

Lakers Look for Season Sweep

Washington is two games into a nine-day, six-game road trip, which has thus far resulted in losses to Denver on December 14th, and a 102-93 loss today against the Los Angeles Clippers. Worse, the team has lost nine straight games dating back to November 28th when they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 142-127.

That streak includes a home loss to the Lakers 130-119 on December 4th, the first of the two games (home and away) scheduled between the teams this season. The Wizards are currently 11-19 on the season and 3-12 on the road.

The Lakers are last in the Pacific division with a 12-16 record and had been trending upward up until the past two weeks. Successive losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and Philadelphia 76ers in the middle of their six-game road trip and a home game loss to the Boston Celtics have kept them out of the play-in mix. Los Angeles is 5-5 over their last ten games. Los Angeles has an excellent opportunity to get back on track against a Wizards team that has yet to win a game this month.

Even without Davis, current NBA betting odds heading into Sunday’s game paint the Lakers as 4.5-point favorites against the struggling Wizards. Moneyline has the Lakers at -190 and Washington at +160 as we head to the overnight. The Lakers are 12-16-0 against the spread this season (42.9%). The Wizards are 10-17-3 against the spread (37.0%), which is the third worst in the NBA thus far this season.

Current Trade Rumors

Sunday’s game will showcase two Washington Wizards rumored to be of interest to the Lakers. With Washington struggling, rumors about the team possibly trading Bradley Beal have been swirling, and the Lakers would likely be in the mix if he became available and agreed to waive his no-trade clause.

More immediately, Ex-Laker Kyle Kuzma has been named a potential Lakers trade target for a while now.

Kuzma has been playing well with Washington, averaging a career-highs in points and assists this season despite the team’s struggles. The 27-year-old Flint, Michigan, power forward was initially drafted by the Lakers 27th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. This season he’s averaging 21.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and over 35 minutes per game.

Lakers vs. Wizards

Game Time: Sunday, December 18 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angels, California

Coverage:

TV: ESPN

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Injuries:

Wizards, Will Barton, QUESTIONABLE (foot); Delon Wright, OUT (hamstring); Rui Hachimura, OUT (ankle); Bradley Beal, QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

Lakers, LeBron James, PROBABLE (ankle); Anthony Davis, OUT (foot); Wenyen Gabriel, QUESTIONABLE (shoulder); Juan Toscano-Anderson, OUT (ankle)