Lakers Offer Condolences & Support After Monterey Park Shooting

Heading into the new year, the Los Angeles Lakers have managed to give their fans and community something to cheer for as they’ve picked up their play and have managed to win some impressive games as of late.

Their most recent victory came on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers as they somehow erased a 25-point deficit to win on the road. Los Angeles looked well on their way to an embarrassing defeat before they rallied in the second half to beat Portland and improve their spot in the Western Conference standings.

However, the win was preceded by the terrible news about a mass shooting in Monterey Park that left 10 people dead and another 10 people injured. The shooting occurred during a festival to celebrate Lunar New Year.

After yet another terrible mass shooting in the United States, the Lakers organization sent out a public message offering their condolences and support to the victims and anyone else who was affected by the tragedy:

Our hearts go out to the victims of last night’s senseless act of violence in Monterey Park. The Lakers organization mourns with those who lost loved ones in this tragedy and all those affected in our community. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 22, 2023

Aside from the Lakers, numerous outlets and organizations poured out their heartfelt messages to the Los Angeles suburb in the wake of the news. Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and L.A. Football Club sent out messages, as well as high-ranking political officials such as Governor Gavin Newsom and L.A. mayor Karen Bass.

There are no words to describe the sadness and outrage of yet another shooting, especially considering it occurred during a celebratory time for the AAPI community. Gun violence has been a long-standing issue in the country and the problem is only exacerbated every time another shooting happens.

This is yet another stark reminder that there are things much more important than basketball, and one can only hope that these senseless acts of violence stop sooner rather than later.

Dennis Schroder dedicates win over Grizzlies to Anton Walkes

Dennis Schroder has returned excellent value on the minimum contract he signed with the Lakers in the offseason and has looked more like himself in recent weeks. He was the reason behind the team’s win against the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday, though he was playing with a heavy heart as he was mourning the loss of Major League Soccer’s Anton Walkes.

Schroder would dedicate the win over the Grizzlies to Walkes, a touching tribute indeed.

