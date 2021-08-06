Lakers Officially Announce Signing Of Guard Malik Monk

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have officially signed former Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk. The terms of the contract were not announced but it is reported to be a one-year minimum contract.

On a roster filled with older veterans, Monk joins Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker as the youngsters on the roster. The 23-year-old played the first four seasons of his career in Charlotte after spending his lone college season at Kentucky.

Monk is coming off his best NBA season, appearing in 42 games and averaging a career-high 11.7 points to go along with 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 43.4% from the field and 40.1% from 3-point range.

After inking his contract, Monk discussed what he’s most excited about when it comes to being a member of the Lakers.

“The environment and this organization and all of the knowledge that I’ll learn. Like I said before, how to be a pro, how to work, how to work smarter and just how to be a man too as well. I’m still learning and going through life too, I’m 23. So these guys have been doing it a lot longer and I can ask a lot of questions and I can learn not just from being on the basketball court but off the court too as well.”

Monk’s shooting ability will be a welcomed sight for the Lakers after they greatly struggled in that department last season. He not only has the ability to be a spot-up shooter, but he can also knock some down off the dribble as well.

Even if Monk doesn’t make the starting lineup, his skillset should lead to some big contributions off the bench with the second unit.

Lakers announce a variety of signings

In addition to Monk, the Lakers also announced their signings of Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker.

After they announce their moves to add Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Kent Bazemore, they will have three roster spots left to work with.

