Lakers Officially Announce Signing Of Kent Bazemore

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced they have officially signed former Golden State Warriors swingman Kent Bazemore. The terms of the deal were not announced but it is reportedly for one year at the veteran minimum.

Bazemore appeared in 67 games (18 starts) for the Warriors last season and averaged 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting a career-high from 3-point range at 40.8%.

The 34-year-old is returning for his second stint with the Lakers after playing 23 games for them during the 2013-14 season. In addition to outside shooting, what Bazemore will bring to the Lakers is some defensive toughness on the wing, which is much-needed after losing key players like Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

It remains to be seen what his exact role will be but considering the team is very guard-heavy and lacks wing defenders, it would not be surprising to see him crack the starting lineup.

Lakers announce all signings

In addition to Bazemore, the Lakers also added a variety of other veterans in free agency with all of the signings becoming official with the start of the new league year on Friday. Among them are Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn and Malik Monk.

The Lakers also re-signed Talen Horton-Tucker while completing a blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook, although the latter has not yet become official.

As things currently stand, the Lakers have three remaining roster spots to hand out. While Bazemore fills the wing defender need, they probably could use one more player in that role as well.

