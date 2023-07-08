Lakers Officially Sign 2023 Draft Picks Jalen Hood-Schifino & Maxwell Lewis

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have officially signed their 2023 NBA Draft class, inking guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and forward Maxwell Lewis to their rookie contracts. The terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Hood-Schifino was the Lakers’ first-round draft pick taken 17th overall out of Indiana University. At 6’6″ and 215 pounds, he has really good size for a guard although his jump shot can still use some work.

In 32 games for the Hoosiers last season, Hood-Schifino averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range. He was named 2022-23 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and also earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors.

The Lakers actually traded up from No. 47 in the second round to No. 40 ahead of the draft with Lewis being their primary target. At 6’7″ and 205 pounds, Lewis gives the Lakers a 3-and-D wing with good size to develop.

In 52 career games (33 starts) at Pepperdine, Lewis averaged 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range. He was a 2022-23 All-WCC Second Team honoree after averaging 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his second season.

Lakers also sign Castleton and Hodge to two-way contracts

The Lakers have also inked a pair of other rookies to two-way contracts, recently announcing the signings of both Colin Castleton and D’Moi Hodge.

Both have stood out so far in Summer League and may have a chance to be upgraded to standard NBA contracts if their high level of play continues.

