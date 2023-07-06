Lakers Officially Sign Cam Reddish To Two-Year Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have officially signed wing Cam Reddish to a two-year contract. The terms of the deal were not released but it is reported to be for the veteran minimum which comes out to $4.6 million across the two years with the second being a player option. Reddish will wear No. 5 in the purple and gold.

Reddish is a former No. 10 overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in 2019 out of Duke, although he has not been able to live up to the hype so far in his young career.

After struggling in parts of three seasons with the Hawks, Reddish was traded to the New York Knicks in 2022 although he did not get many opportunities in his year playing at Madison Square Garden.

Reddish was again traded at this past season’s deadline, this time to the Portland Trail Blazers where he was able to have one of the better stretches of his career, averaging 11.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 44.3% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range in 20 games.

Overall in 173 games across four seasons, Reddish has averaged 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 39.9% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range.

At just 23 years of age, Reddish still has a higher level to reach and the Lakers will be hoping to bring that out of him. They have been linked to Reddish for a few years now due to his Klutch Sports representation and enormous potential. While L.A. hasn’t been able to land Reddish is past years, they finally have him now to provide some much-needed depth on the wing on a minimum contract.

Reddish is listed at 6’8″ and 218 pounds, which is the ideal size for what they hope will be their new 3-and-D wing.

The Lakers actually have some solid depth at his position though after bringing back Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt while also signing Taurean Prince. So Reddish may be on the outside looking into the Lakers’ rotation at first, although he will get plenty of opportunities to show he can improve and be a quality NBA rotation player despite his past struggles in the league so far in his young career.

Reaves posts ‘Laker for life’ video after re-signing

Another player that the Lakers managed to bring back this offseason is Austin Reaves, who was a restricted free agent.

After re-signing on a four-year, $56 million contract, Reaves took to social media to post a hype video calling himself a ‘Laker for life.’

