Lakers Officially Sign Frank Mason III, Waive Mac McClung

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have officially signed Frank Mason III to an Exhibit-10 training camp contract while also requesting waivers on Mac McClung in order to clear up a roster spot.

Mason brings some experience as he has played in parts of four NBA seasons after originally being selected by the Sacramento Kings in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kansas.

The point guard only appeared in four games for the Orlando Magic last season, averaging 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 19.8 minutes. After playing in a combined 90 games in his first two seasons, Mason has only played in a total of 13 games over the last two.

With only one preseason game remaining, the Lakers won’t be able to get much of a look at Mason before having to cut down their roster. Because he signed an Exhibit-10 contract though, the 27-year-old has the ability to remain in the organization with the G League affiliate South Bay Lakers.

That is what’s reported to be the case for McClung, who signed with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech this year. McClung impressed in Summer League to earn an Exhibit-10 contract of his own, although he only played sparing minutes in three preseason games before now being waived.

With Austin Reaves recently being elevated from a two-way to a standard contract, the Lakers have 14 guaranteed players on the roster, which is what they’re expected to go into the season with.

Both of their two-way contracts are currently occupied as well after bringing in former lottery pick Sekou Doumbouya to join undrafted rookie Joel Ayayi.

That means that the four unguaranteed players on the roster – Mason, Chaundee Brown, Trevelin Queen, Cam Oliver – will likely soon head towards the same fate as McClung. Many of those players have shown promise this preseason though, so the South Bay squad should have some quality talent to develop this season if they are not picked up by other NBA teams.

