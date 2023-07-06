Lakers Officially Sign Gabe Vincent To Three-Year Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have officially signed former Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent. The terms of the deal were not released but it is report to be a three-year contract worth $33 million. He will wear No. 7 in the purple and gold.

An undrafted player out of UC Santa Barbara, Vincent grew over four seasons in Miami to become one of the team’s most important pieces in their run to the 2023 NBA Finals last season. Vincent averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year but became much better and more efficient once inserted into the starting lineup.

Vincent averaged 10.8 points in 34 games as a starter for Miami and more importantly, bumped his 3-point percentage from 30.8% as a reserve to 35.6% as a starter. But it was in the postseason where Vincent really showed his worth.

The Heat made arguably the most unexpected NBA Finals run in league history and Vincent was one of the spark plugs for that run. He averaged 12.7 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 37.8% from deep in the postseason. He truly shined in the Eastern Conference Finals, averaging 15.8 points on 51.6% shooting from 3-point range.

And unlike many role players in the playoffs, Vincent thrived more on the road than at home as he reached double-figure points in nine of Miami’s 12 games away from home.

But in the end, the numbers simply don’t do Vincent’s overall impact justice. He is a hard-nosed player on both ends of the court, giving maximum effort at all times as anyone who plays for the Heat must do to get on the court. He has shown he isn’t afraid of the moment and can be on the court under the brightest of lights and take and make big shots when called upon.

Vincent will now join an extremely promising backcourt rotation with the re-signed D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves. All three players are capable of operating both on and off the ball which will allow each to play with each other at different points depending on the situation.

After coming very close to championship glory with the Heat the past two seasons, Vincent now joins the Lakers in hopes of getting himself and the franchise over the hump to lift that Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the season.

Gabe Vincent could be Lakers starting point guard if he outplays D’Angelo Russell

Whether Vincent starts or comes off the bench for the purple and gold next season is unclear, but it looks as if he will have the opportunity to earn that starting spot over Russell.

Recent reports state that Russell is the favorite to be the starter for the Lakers right now, but that could change in training camp if Vincent outplays Russell for the job.

